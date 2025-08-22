Cameroon court rejects bid to block Biya from re-election

Paul Biya

Cameroon’s constitutional court on Friday rejected an attempt to bar veteran President Paul Biya from seeking an eighth term of office and extend his nearly 43 years in power.

Biya, at 92 the world’s oldest president, is running for a new seven-year term in elections on October 12.

His age, his health and capacity to govern have become the subject of debate, given his age.

The attempt to block Biya from running was brought by Akere Muna, from the Universe party, one of 12 candidates contesting the vote.

But court president Clement Atangana dismissed the case “on substance, as it is not justified”, after two hours of legal argument and a closed-door session.

Muna, a lawyer and long-standing anti-corruption campaigner, said he accepted the court’s decision but questions remained unanswered about Biya’s competency.

“President Biya reigns but he doesn’t govern,” he said, with his lawyer and supporters pointing to his dependence on his entourage and wife to fulfill his presidential duties.

Cameroon’s divided opposition is struggling to challenge Biya, who has been accused by rights groups of suppressing political rivals.

Vanguard News