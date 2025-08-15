Bye-elections: Tension as INEC delivers sensitive materials

INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu.

By Clifford Ndujihe, Henry Umoru, Omeiza Ajayi, Wole Mosadomi, Mohammed Abubakar, Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo & Adeola Badru

Ahead of tomorrow’s bye-elections in 12 states of the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has deployed sensitive materials to the states, explaining that it had earlier deployed non-sensitive materials for the polls.

As tension brewed in some states over insecurity, allegations and counter-allegations of rigging plots, the National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Sam Olumekun in a statement reiterated that the bye-elections will be held in 16 constituencies across 12 states.

The elections will be held in two Senatorial Districts in Anambra and Edo states; five federal constituencies in Edo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Ogun and Oyo States; and nine State Constituencies in Adamawa, Anambra, Kaduna (2), Kano, Kogi, Niger, Taraba and Zamfara States.

“As Nigerians are aware, these bye-elections were caused by the resignation or death of serving members of national and state houses of assembly. Similarly, the court-ordered re-run election in Onitsha South 1 State Constituency of Anambra State and the Ghari/Tsanyawa State Constituency of Kano State will be held simultaneously with the bye-elections.

“All non-sensitive materials for the election have been delivered to the States. Election technology, such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS has been configured for the election. The recruitment and training of ad hoc staff as well as security and logistics arrangements have been concluded. The final consignment of sensitive materials will be delivered today as scheduled.

“The Commission wishes to remind political parties and candidates that campaigns end at midnight today, Thursday 14th August 2025”, he said.

With less than 48 hours to the opening of polls, the Commission also reiterated its appeal to all those involved in the bye-elections as political parties, candidates, voters, party agents, observers and the media to adhere strictly to the provisions of the law, regulations and guidelines.

He said the Continuous Voter Registration CVR will resume on Monday August 18, 2025 nationwide with the online pre-registration of voters for Nigerians who are 18 years and above.

“The physical or in-person registration will follow a week later at the 811 INEC State and Local Government offices across the country on Monday 25th August 2025. The list and locations of the centres, including dedicated telephone numbers for citizens in need of assistance can be obtained from our website and other online platforms. The active CVR Locator will also go live on Sunday 17th August 2025.

NSCDC deploys 20,850 personnel in 12 states

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, have deployed 20,850 personnel for the exercise.

Corps spokesman, Afolabi Babawale disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, saying the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, ordered the deployment. He added the Commandant General assured the public the Corps’ “readiness to ensure the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, secure election materials, safeguard officials and monitor the whole election process in synergy with the Nigeria Police who is the lead agency in Election Duty Operations,”

ADC, SDP bicker with govt over rigging plots in Kaduna

In Kaduna, political temperature rose, yesterday, as the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and the SDP accused the ruling APC-led government of plotting to sabotage the bye-elections in Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, as well as Zaria and Sabon-Gari State Constituencies.

In a joint statement signed by Jafaru Ibrahim Sani, ADC National Vice Chairman (North-West); Elder Patrick Ambut, ADC Kaduna State Chairman; and Hon Nasiru Maikano, SDP Kaduna State Chairman, the coalition alleged that the state government had perfected plans to distort the electoral process and “steal” an election they claimed APC could not win in a free and fair contest.

Calling on INEC to guarantee neutrality, the ADC/SDP coalition urged security agencies to protect voters and prosecute state officials allegedly involved in recruiting thugs.

However, the Kaduna State Government swiftly dismissed the allegations as “laughable” and “a desperate charade” by “false prophets of democracy” facing imminent defeat.

In a counter statement signed by Ahmed Maiyaki, Commissioner of Information (Designate), the government said it had no role in conducting elections and accused the coalition of trying to discredit a process they could not win.

“We will not sit idly by while political opportunists smear the name of our administration with wild, unsubstantiated claims,” the statement read, adding that the government’s legal team had been instructed to study the allegations and advise on possible legal action.”

The National Working Committee, NWC of the Social Democratic Party, SDP has said that the party will be on ballot papers for the bye-elections on account of the ruling in its favour that the INEC should publish names of the party’s candidates.

A statement signed yesterday by the SDP National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba read in part: “The candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) will be on ballot papers and voted for in the bye-elections holding on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in various constituencies in 12 states across Nigeria

“Today( yesterday) Thursday, August 14, 2025, in Abuja, the court ruled in favour of the Party in a suit it filed against INEC for the non-listing of its candidates in the list published by the Commission.”

Police deploy personnel, INEC relocates polling units to safer areas in Niger

Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman has assured people of the state especially residents of Munyan local government area of adequate security ahead, during and after the Saturday bye election in the state.

To this end, he has ordered massive deployment of Police personnel and operational assets for security coverage of the State House of Assembly Munya Constituency bye-election.

“Police personnel will be adequately deployed to all the 119 polling units and 11 wards of the Local Government Area where the election will take place,” he said and warned those planning to disrupt the election in any form to have a rethink and directed that anyone who has nothing to do with the election process in the area should stay away from Munya as enforcement of vehicular movement restriction shall commence from 6am-6pm on election day in Munya LGA.

Due to insecurity, the INEC in Niger state has decided to relocate polling units in five Electoral Wards in Munya local government area to safer grounds in the Saturday by election.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Ahmed Yushau Garki who disclosed this in Minna after receiving sensitive materials for the election at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in the state capital said the commission took the step in the interest of voters and electoral officials’ safety.

He named the affected Electoral Wards to include Kuchi, Beni Dangunu,Kabila and Kazai.

“Though it was said that peace had returned to the affected areas, we don’t want to take chances at all,” he added.

Peace accord in Oyo

In a move to ensure free, and fair electoral process, the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, ICCES, and the Oyo State Police Command have unveiled comprehensive security measures ahead of the Ibadan North Federal Constituency bye-election in the state.

Scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025, the by-election followed the death of Rep Olaide Aderemi, last year.

The announcement came after the signing of a peace accord among political parties and aspirants at the INEC headquarters in Ibadan, underscoring a united commitment to maintaining peace during the electoral exercise.

While reading the communiqué at the police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan yesterday, the Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, highlighted the crucial steps taken to ensure a safe electoral environment.

“For emergencies, citizens are encouraged to reach out through the Oyo State Call Response Center at 615 or the Police Command Control Room at 08081768614, 09054133071, and 09061299291,” he announced.

INEC meets heads of security agencies, parties in Jigawa

As part of its final preparations for the bye-elections in Garki|Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, the electoral umpire met with heads of security agencies in the state to ensure a peaceful and successful exercise.

Similar meeting had been held with the representatives of various political parties taking part in the polls where the commission read riot act to them on the need to be of good conduct before, during and after the election in order to guarantee a free, fair and credible election.

The Commissioner of Police in Jigawa State Dahiru Muhammad assured that the police would deploy adequate personnel to ensure the safety of lives and properties during the elections.

The meeting held at the INEC conference room in Dutse, was attended by the heads of various security agencies, including the Police, Department of State Services, (DSS) Nigeria Security and NSCDC, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Immigration Services, NIS, among others.

