Bye-Elections: IGP orders water-tight security, restricts movement in affected areas

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

…Bans VIP Aides, Escorts, Quasi-Security Outfits; Deploys Logistics for Free, Fair Elections in 13 States

By Kingsley Omonobi

Ahead of the bye-elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in 13 states across the country, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of senior officers to oversee security operations and ensure a smooth and credible electoral process.

Senior officers of the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police and Commissioners of Police have been mobilized to support state commands in providing effective supervision. In addition, personnel from the Police Mobile Force, Special Intervention Squad, Force Intelligence Department, and other tactical units have also been deployed.

To maintain public order, the IGP has announced a restriction on all forms of vehicular movement—by road, water, or other means—within the affected Local Government Areas from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on election day.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Muyiwa Adejobi, clarified that essential service providers, including INEC officials, accredited journalists, electoral observers, ambulances on emergency duties, and firefighters, are exempted from the restriction.

The IGP also reaffirmed the ban on security aides and escorts accompanying VIPs and political figures to polling units or collation centers during the election. State-owned security outfits, quasi-security organizations, and private security companies are similarly barred from participating in election-related security operations.

Egbetokun emphasized the deployment of adequate operational logistics to the affected states and Local Government Areas to guarantee a peaceful and credible election. The affected states include Anambra, Kano, Oyo, Taraba, Enugu, Adamawa, Edo, Jigawa, Kogi, Ogun, Zamfara, and Niger.

The IGP charged all deployed personnel to adhere strictly to the Nigeria Police Force’s standard operational procedures for election duties. He further urged citizens to remain law-abiding throughout the election period, assuring the public that comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place to protect their rights and ensure their votes count.