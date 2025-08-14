Bye-elections: Campaigns end as INEC delivers sensitive materials

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Chairman, INEC.

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Ahead of Saturday’s bye-elections in 12 states of the Federation, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has reminded political parties and candidates that all campaigns end on Thursday, 14th August.

INEC, in a statement, said it will also deploy sensitive materials in the states same day, explaining that it had earlier deployed non-sensitive materials for the polls.

National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Sam Olumekun, in a statement on Thursday, reiterated that the bye-elections will be held in 16 constituencies across 12 States of the Federation.

The elections will be held in two Senatorial Districts in Anambra and Edo States; five Federal Constituencies in Edo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Ogun and Oyo States; and nine State Constituencies in Adamawa, Anambra, Kaduna (2), Kano, Kogi, Niger, Taraba and Zamfara States.

“As Nigerians are aware, these bye-elections were caused by the resignation or death of serving members of the national and State Houses of Assembly. Similarly, the court-ordered re-run election in Enugu South 1 State Constituency of Anambra State and the Ghari/Tsanyawa State Constituency of Kano State will be held simultaneously with the bye-elections.

“All non-sensitive materials for the election have been delivered to the States. Election technology, such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS has been configured for the election. The recruitment and training of ad hoc staff as well as security and logistics arrangements, have been concluded. The final consignment of sensitive materials will be delivered today as scheduled.

“The Commission wishes to remind political parties and candidates that campaigns end at midnight today, Thursday 14th August 2025”, he said.

With less than 48 hours to the opening of polls, the Commission also reiterated its appeal to all those involved in the bye-elections as political parties, candidates, voters, party agents, observers and the media to adhere strictly to the provisions of the law, regulations and guidelines.

He said the Continuous Voter Registration CVR will resume on Monday, 18th August 2025, nationwide with the online pre-registration of voters.

“The physical or in-person registration will follow a week later at the 811 INEC State and Local Government offices across the country on Monday, 25th August 2025. The list and locations of the centres, including dedicated telephone numbers for citizens in need of assistance, can be obtained from our website and other online platforms. The active CVR Locator will also go live on Sunday, 17th August 2025.

“During the CVR, citizens will also have the opportunity to transfer their registration within a State or to other States of the Federation. Similarly, damaged or lost PVCs will be replaced as provided by law”, he said.

The commission emphasized that the CVR is only open to Nigerian citizens who are 18 years or older and who have not registered before, warning that double or multiple registration is a punishable offence under the law.

INEC also noted that following the conclusion of party primaries for the Area Council election in the FCT, 17 Political Parties uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms by the deadline of 6pm on Monday 11th August 2025 when the dedicated portal automatically shut down.

“In line with the provision of Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission will on Monday 18th August 2025 publish the personal particulars of candidates by displaying copies of their Form EC9 along with all the accompanying academic credentials and other documents submitted by them, in all our offices in the six Area Councils in the FCT.

“The 17 parties participating in the election nominated 637 candidates for the 68 seats (6 Chairmen and 62 Councillors) in the FCT.

“We appeal to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents. Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by a candidate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The final list of candidates will be published on 22nd September 2025 which is at least 150 days before the day of the election in line with the provision of Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 7 on our Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election”, INEC added.

The FCT Area Council election is scheduled for Saturday 21st February 2026.