Bye-election: Ogun Police beef up security, restrict movement

The Nigeria Police Force

By James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State Police Command has deployed an adequate number of personnel for the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency bye-election scheduled for Saturday, 16th August 2025.

It also announced a restriction on movement from 12:00 am to 4:00 pm in the three local government areas where the bye-election is taking place.

The State Police Command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola,

added that patrol vehicles, stop and search teams and other operational units will be strategically deployed to guarantee a smooth and hitch-free exercise.

Odutola said, while briefing election duty officers at the Command headquarters in Eleweran, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, reiterated the importance of professionalism, civility, and neutrality in the discharge of duties.

She added that “the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, and additional manpower from Zone 2 Command, Lagos, has put in place robust security measures to prevent election-related violence and ensure a safe and secure environment before, during and after the election.



“To ensure a credible, transparent, and violence-free election, voters are enjoined to adhere to the electoral laws. Acts such as campaign, vote-buying, distribution of flyers, or display of political stickers at polling areas are prohibited”.



“Movement in areas where elections will hold will be restricted from 0000hrs to 1600hrs on 16th August 2025. Police patrol vehicles, stop and search teams and other operational units will be strategically deployed to guarantee a smooth and hitch-free exercise”.



“The Ogun State Police Command appeals for the cooperation of all voters and warns individuals with malicious intentions to stay away from polling units as any attempt to disrupt the process will be met with decisive action”.

Vanguard News