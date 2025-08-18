By-Election: Ogun APC Chair hails INEC, security agencies

…congratulates Elegbeji on victory

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Chairman of the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Yemi Sanusi, has applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for their roles in ensuring a smooth and credible bye-election in the state.

Speaking to journalists in Abeokuta, Sanusi described the exercise as transparent and a reflection of Nigeria’s growing democratic culture.

He commended the security agencies for maintaining peace and order throughout the poll and praised INEC for what he termed an unbiased and credible electoral process.

Sanusi also extended congratulations to the APC’s newly elected National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and party leaders nationwide for victories recorded in several constituencies during the August 16 by-elections. According to him, the success was a reflection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We, the entire leaders and members of APC in Ogun State, commend His Excellency for this feat,” Sanusi said.

He further congratulated Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, noting that the Remo Federal Constituency—where the bye-election was held—remains the governor’s political stronghold. “No doubt, his Building Our Future Together Agenda has rubbed off on us,” he stated.

Sanusi urged defeated candidates to demonstrate sportsmanship by accepting the outcome peacefully.

“In this part of the world, our losers do not always lose gallantly; they end up being sore losers. I admonish them to be good sportsmen and channel all their grievances through legitimate means,” he said.

The APC chairman also congratulated the winner of the Remo Federal Constituency election, Hon. Elegbeji, advising her to remain humble in victory.

“I admonish her to embrace her co-contestants as partners in building our nation,” he added.

Sanusi reaffirmed the APC’s commitment to democratic principles and inclusive governance under President Tinubu’s leadership.