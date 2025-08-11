Bwala compares Tinubu to Abraham Lincoln, lists his leadership qualities

Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, has likened his principal to former United States President Abraham Lincoln, describing him as a standout leader with rare leadership qualities.

In a post on his X handle on Monday, Bwala listed eight distinct attributes that, according to him, set Tinubu apart from his predecessors and contemporaries in Nigerian governance.

Bwala said Tinubu’s courage enables him to take necessary decisions to reform systems, while his discipline drives a demand for excellence, which he leads by example.

“What mark President Tinubu @officialABAT different from other leaders is these qualities;

Courage — in taking decision necessary to reform systems Discipline — in demanding excellence, and he leads by example Strong will — when he makes up his mind to do the right thing, nothing can stop him or influence him otherwise Open mindedness — always willing to learn and he is always open to new ideas Forgiveness — always giving people a second chance and he will always say he learned that from his mother dealing with people as a market women leader. Faith in people — he will give you the necessary confidence you need to deliver on any assignment before you Selfless — always willing to uplift people and ensure they achieve success in their chosen fields of endeavour. Collaboration — like Abraham Lincoln, he believes collaboration is key to achieving your goals and objectives as a leader. Collaboration across divides,” he wrote.

Bwala further asserted that Tinubu’s leadership qualities are unmatched among his political opponents, saying this is why he remains unfazed by any conspiracy to unseat him in 2027.

“These qualities, you cannot find half of it in any of his opponents; that is why he is not perturbed by any conspiracy to unseat him in 2027,” Bwala added.

Vanguard News