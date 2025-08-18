Business leaders to entrepreneurs: Focus on possibilities, not problems

By Ogechi Abugu & Okikiola Lateef

LAGOS — Speakers at the 2025 Production and Manufacturing Business Summit have urged Nigerian entrepreneurs to shift their focus from lamenting challenges to harnessing opportunities, stressing that mindset, execution, and innovation remain the true drivers of business success in the country.

The summit, which drew business leaders, manufacturers, and young entrepreneurs, featured keynote contributions from Mrs. Tara Fela-Durotoye, founder of House of Tara International; Mrs. Nancy Nnadi, convener of the summit; Mrs. Clementina Uche Oyekwelu, Chief Executive Officer of Stuch Beddings and Pyjamas; and Mrs. Toyin Onigbanjo, founder of August Secrets Limited.

Delivering the keynote address, Mrs. Tara Fela-Durotoye, warned that amplifying negativity about Nigeria was discouraging growth and undermining the confidence of the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“Doing business here is tough, I won’t deny it. But Nigeria made me who I am today, and it can make you too,” she declared. “If all you ever dwell on is hardship, that’s all you will ever see. We must choose to change the story.”

She explained that while entrepreneurs often discuss unreliable infrastructure, inconsistent policies, and staffing problems, allowing such issues to dominate every narrative creates a climate of hopelessness.

“The story we tell about Nigeria can either attract or repel growth. As entrepreneurs, our role is not only to innovate and employ but also to speak positively about our environment,” she stressed.

Beyond changing narratives, Mrs Fela-Durotoye advised business owners to invest in training, treat suppliers and partners with trust, and ensure proper succession planning across all levels of their companies.

“Every enterprise must see itself as a talent academy. The more you train, the stronger your organisation becomes. Succession is not just about CEOs; every role must have a backup if businesses are to endure,” she noted.

Stop blaming government — Nancy

Summit convener and business coach, Nancy Nnadi, popularly known as The Money Boss, also challenged entrepreneurs to stop blaming the government for every obstacle. She insisted that execution, not excuses, remains the secret to business growth.

“Before you complain about the government, ask yourself what you are doing with the things you can control. Execution is where success lies. Many people attend training and write down ideas but never implement them. Results only come when you act,” she told participants.

Nancy said the production and manufacturing sector offers immense opportunities across the value chain — from farming and raw materials to packaging, logistics, and compliance.

“Production is not just about factories. It is about farming, supply, packaging, logistics, and services. Each of these areas can make you wealthy if you structure and diversify properly,” she explained.

She urged business owners to abandon Nigeria’s consumption-driven mentality and embrace innovation as the key to wealth creation, GDP growth, and reduced dependence on imports.

“It is not the government’s duty to run your production line. Your success depends on your mindset, your speed, and your execution. The day you stop waiting and start acting is the day your business will grow,” Nancy charged.

Nigeria’s population, a goldmine — Oyekwelu

Adding her voice, Clementina Uche Oyekwelu, Chief Executive Officer of Stuch Beddings and Pyjamas, described Nigeria’s over 200 million population as a vast goldmine waiting to be tapped.

“Even serving just 0.5 percent of the Nigerian market can make you a household name. If foreign investors can pay millions to rent warehouses here, it shows there is business in this country,” she said.

Recounting her entrepreneurial journey, Mrs Oyekwelu revealed how she started during her National Youth Service Corps year with just ₦10,000, producing four bedsheets which she sold to neighbours and colleagues. A decade later, her company now employs more than sixty people.

“The power of starting small but thinking big is real. If I had waited for a large amount of capital, this company would not exist today. Start with what you have and grow from there,” she advised.

She further encouraged entrepreneurs to break free from cultural barriers of fear and dependence, which she argued have long crippled creativity in Africa.

“We are raised with fear, and it stifles creativity. This generation must break those chains and be bold enough to try new things,” she declared.

Build legacies, not just profits — Onigbanjo

Founder of August Secrets Limited, Mrs. Toyin Onigbanjo, challenged entrepreneurs to build legacies rather than chase quick profits. She recounted how her business was born from a personal challenge when her son rejected imported baby foods, sparking her mission to prioritise African solutions for African children.

“You need to ask yourself: am I building this business just to feed my family or to create a legacy? Both require different levels of commitment,” she told participants.

She identified five pillars of growth that shaped her journey — brand distinctiveness, operational optimisation, leadership culture, talent management, and partnerships. According to her, efficiency and process optimisation matter more than factory size, while leadership culture and accountability sustain businesses during crises.

Onigbanjo also stressed the importance of hiring competence alongside character, and urged entrepreneurs to embrace partnerships as powerful but often underrated strategies. “Collaboration is not about begging people to partner with you. It is about what you bring to the table. Every partnership must be a win-win,” she explained.