Business leaders set for ADVAN’s CMO forum on AI, growth

By Efe Onodjae

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) has announced that all is set for the 2025 edition of its Chief Marketing Officers (CMO) Forum, scheduled to hold on August 28, 2025, at Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The high-profile event is expected to bring together over 100 chief executives and C-suite marketing leaders to deliberate on strategies for business growth and governance in an era defined by artificial intelligence.

This year’s theme, “Growth, Governance and G-AI: The New Trinity for the Nigerian CMO,” highlights the critical alignment between leadership, technology, and regulation for sustainable impact.

According to ADVAN, the 2025 forum is designed not only as a knowledge-sharing platform but also as a transformative hub to equip Nigerian marketing executives with practical tools to navigate today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

A keynote address will be delivered by Olufemi Sunday Williams, former Group Managing Director of Chams Plc and Founder of Newwaves Ecosystem Ltd, who is expected to share insights on leadership, governance, and digital transformation.

The forum will also feature a panel session with top industry figures, including Alfred Okugbeni, Managing Director of Nigerian Sinotrucks Ltd; David Okeme, CEO of Up Digital Ltd; and Stanislaus Martins, President of the Association of Digital Marketing Professionals of Nigeria. Panelists will examine the changing role of the CMO in an age where artificial intelligence and governance frameworks are reshaping corporate decision-making.

In addition to plenary discussions, the programme will include expert-led masterclasses and breakout sessions focusing on AI-powered marketing innovations, governance and regulatory trends, customer experience, and brand growth strategies.

ADVAN further disclosed that partnerships with the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria, the Institute of Directors (IoD), and leading AI organisations will enrich the quality of conversations at the forum.

The association noted that the gathering goes beyond being a conference, stressing that it is a platform to “equip today’s marketing leaders to lead ethically, profitably, and with bold vision in an AI-driven business landscape.”