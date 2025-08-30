Burglars cart away N500m jewellery from Lagos shop

By Esther Onyegbula

Burglars have carted away jewellery worth over N500 million from a shop located in Chevron area of Lekki, Lagos State.

The shop, identified as Queen Gold Lagos and owned by jeweller, Clinton K, was said to have been burgled by thieves in the early hours of Tuesday. Confirming the incident in a video posted on his Instagram account, the distraught businessman said “everything I have ever worked for was stolen”.

His post read: “My shop Queen Gold Lagos located at Atlantic Centre 1 Chevron was broken into and jewellery worth over 500 million naira was stolen. Everything I have ever worked for stolen. Help me.”

In the video, shattered glass doors and empty display cases were seen, with the owner visibly shaken by the theft.