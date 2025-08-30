Buratai’s legacy shines as Emir of Biu confers “Sarkin Yakin” title on Gen Bulama

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Emir of Biu, His Royal Highness Alhaji (Dr.) Mustapha Umar Aliyu Mustapha II, has conferred the traditional title of Sarkin Yakin Biu (Warrior of Biu) on retired Major General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, in what many observers describe as a continuation of the Buratai dynasty’s enduring military heritage and influence in the Emirate.

Speaking during a thanksgiving visit by family members and associates of the honouree, the Emir hailed Major General Bulama’s “distinguished military record and humility,” recalling his service as General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency.

“He is a gallant soldier with humility and commitment to his people. Despite his retirement, we will not allow him to sit idle. That is why the Biu Emirate has appointed him Sarkin Yakin Biu,” the Emir said. “We hope he will bring his military experience to the service of the Emirate, Borno State, and Nigeria.”

According to a statement, the event carried the imprint of Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Rtd), Nigeria’s former Chief of Army Staff and a son of the Emirate, whose legacy continues to shape both security and academic institutions in Biu and beyond.

The thanksgiving delegation was led by Prof. Lawal Bala Buratai, Vice Chancellor of the Nigerian Army University, Biu, and younger brother of the former Army Chief. He commended the Emir for the choice, expressing confidence that the new Sarkin Yakin would justify the trust reposed in him.

Also present at the event were Brigadier General Abdullahi Dadan-Garba, Director General of the TY Buratai Institute for War and Peace (Zannan Biu), alongside community leaders, clerics, political representatives, and supporters—further highlighting the Buratai family’s wide footprint in the Emirate.

Analysts say the conferment reflects the Emirate’s determination to draw from the Buratai legacy of military excellence and community resilience, especially as Borno State consolidates its recovery from years of insurgency.

The Emir announced that the formal turbaning of Major General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu as Sarkin Yakin Biu will take place on October 11, 2025, and called on sons and daughters of the Emirate, as well as friends across the country, to attend.

The appointment, many believe, symbolizes the Emirate’s confidence in its retired military sons—with Buratai’s influence still guiding Biu towards peace, resilience, and development.