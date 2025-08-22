Buratai urges collective action on security, endorses State Police with caution

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — Former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), has called for a comprehensive and collective approach to address Nigeria’s security challenges, emphasizing that combating insurgency and criminality requires the involvement of all sectors of society.

In an interview monitored on Channels Television, Buratai stressed that the responsibility of securing the nation should not rest solely on the military. He advocated for community engagement, improved welfare for security personnel, and a whole-of-society strategy to restore peace and stability.

“Insurgency is not something you conclude within a short time,” he said. “It requires not just military operations, but also good governance, economic interventions, and full cooperation of the people. Everyone has a role to play.”

Addressing the ongoing debate over the establishment of state police, Buratai expressed support for the idea, noting its potential to enhance grassroots security. However, he cautioned that its success would depend on safeguarding it from political interference and ensuring professionalism, clear operational guidelines, and non-partisan leadership.

Reflecting on the country’s political landscape, the former Army Chief observed recurring patterns of rivalry and tension, urging political leaders to embrace dialogue, unity, and restraint to maintain national stability.

Buratai also clarified that he currently holds no political ambitions but remains committed to national service. Describing himself as a statesman and businessman, he said he is open to contributing to the country’s development when called upon.