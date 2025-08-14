Building tribunal ‘ll curb collapse incidents — Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS— GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, called for the establishment of a National Building Tribunal to accelerate prosecution of offenders in cases of structural failure saying it will curb menace of incessant collapse.

Sanwo-Olu stated that professional negligence in the built environment amounts to “a form of social violence.”

The governor made the remarks at a One-Day sensitisation programme on Incessant Building Collapse in Nigeria and the launch of the Lagos Certified Structural Integrity Programme, CSIP, organised by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in conjunction with State Office of Urban Development, held on Lagos Island.

He said: “The establishment of a National Building Tribunal will ensure swift justice, deter malpractice, and restore public confidence in our building sector.

“Professional negligence is not just an error; it is a form of social violence. No one should endorse or supervise a project that does not meet safety standards, and institutions must also be bold enough to sanction erring members.

“The losses are not only economic, lives have been lost, dreams shattered, and communities traumatised.

“Government action alone is not enough. Safety is a collective responsibility. Enforcement must be consistent, professional bodies must hold their members accountable.”

, and citizens must report suspicious construction activities.

“Our goal is clear: no more preventable building collapses in Lagos State. The lives we protect are not mere statistics; they are our sons and daughters, breadwinners, students, and elders who deserve dignity and safety in the spaces they occupy. Together, we can build not just higher but safer; not just faster but stronger.”

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Gbolahan Oki, urged stakeholders in Nigeria’s built environment to adopt a culture of safety and strict compliance with building codes, warning that government enforcement alone cannot end building collapses.