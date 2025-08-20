Buhari gave Nigeria his all, deserves eternal honour — Bisi Akande

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande, has described the late President Muhammadu Buhari as “a patriotic leader and an angel in human flesh” whose spirit, he said, will continue to live on because of his good works for Nigeria.

Akande, who led a delegation of political associates to Kaduna on Wednesday to condole with the Buhari family, said Buhari’s passing was not just a national tragedy but also a personal loss.

The APC chieftain recalled his last meeting with the late President in Daura before he relocated to Kaduna. According to him, Buhari appeared “healthy, robust and strong” during their encounter.

“We had a nice time together in Daura. He was very strong, very healthy. In a joke, I said I was going back to my village and he replied that he was enjoying his village in Daura. I never knew that would be the last time,” Akande said.

He explained that the news of Buhari’s death got to him while abroad, adding that he made it a priority on his return to visit the family in Kaduna to commiserate with them.

“Very painful, very, very painful,” he said, stressing that Buhari was a great Nigerian, a patriot and perhaps “an angel coming in human flesh who had done his bit before departing.”

Akande said Buhari’s influence would outlive him because of his record of discipline, sacrifice and service to the nation.

Those on Akande’s entourage included Senator Abu Ibrahim, former Sports Minister Sunday Dare, APC stalwart Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi, Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mr Silas Agara, and Convener of the Arewa Think Tank, Mohammed Alhaji Yakubu.

They were received at the Kaduna residence of the late President by former First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, and the family’s eldest son, Yusuf Buhari.

In his response, Yusuf expressed gratitude to Akande and his delegation for their solidarity. He also commended President Bola Tinubu for ensuring a befitting burial for his father.

“We are grateful to President Tinubu for standing with us and giving our father the honour he deserved. We also appreciate Nigerians for their overwhelming support, prayers and visits. We do not take it for granted,” Yusuf said.

He pledged that the family would continue to uphold the values of integrity and patriotism that Buhari represented.

Vanguard News