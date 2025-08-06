BUA Cement empowers 60 youths

…Promoting Self-Reliance, Sustainable Livelihoods in Host Communities

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO – In a significant step towards youth empowerment and sustainable community development, BUA Cement has launched a comprehensive Host Community Empowerment Programme, training 60 youths in the operation, maintenance, and repair of heavy-duty machinery.

The six-month programme is designed to equip beneficiaries from BUA Cement’s host communities with hands-on, industry-relevant skills in handling equipment such as excavators and tippers. The goal is to boost self-reliance and enhance employability in both public and private sectors.

At the official launch of the programme, Engr. Aminu Bashir, Plant Director, representing the Managing Director/CEO Engr. Muhammad Haliru Binji, emphasized that the initiative aligns with BUA Cement’s long-standing commitment to impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“This empowerment scheme is not just about skill acquisition. It’s about giving these youths the tools they need to succeed in life—whether with BUA Cement or beyond,” he stated.

Engr. Bashir further disclosed that participants employed by BUA Cement after the training will earn a monthly salary of ₦150,000, reflecting the company’s drive to offer sustainable, dignified livelihoods to local talents.

Speakers at the event commended BUA Cement for addressing youth unemployment and underemployment through practical interventions. They described the programme as a rare opportunity in an increasingly competitive job market.

One of the beneficiaries, Muhammad Bello, described the training as “life-changing” and “a game-changer”, thanking the company for its ongoing contributions to community development.

The Host Community Empowerment Programme is part of BUA Cement’s broader social impact agenda, which aims to uplift its communities through strategic investments in human capital. By fostering skill development and economic resilience, the company is creating long-term value and opportunities beyond its core operations.

Industry stakeholders have lauded the initiative as a model CSR programme, urging other corporations to emulate BUA Cement’s approach to inclusive and sustainable development.

As the training kicks off, it is expected not only to transform the lives of the 60 participants but also to generate positive ripple effects across their communities.