Brown Ideye refutes claims he called for jailing retired broke footballers

Former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye has rejected reports alleging that he suggested retired footballers who become financially unstable should be imprisoned.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations champion came under criticism last week after remarks he made during an online discussion were misinterpreted and widely circulated, sparking outrage among fans and pundits.

In a statement issued on Sunday and titled “Setting the Record Straight,” the 34-year-old dismissed the reports as fabrications.

“Let me be clear: These statements are completely false and misrepresent my views,” he said.

The former West Bromwich Albion forward stressed that his position has always been about supporting athletes, particularly in addressing the difficulties they face once their playing careers end.

“I would never suggest punitive action towards anyone who struggles financially or otherwise.

“Instead, I advocate for focus to be on offering all necessary support, resources, trainings and mentorship programmes to help players/athletes navigate the transition from sports to life after the game,” Ideye explained.

He urged that issues concerning players’ welfare be handled with sensitivity.

“It’s important to approach these conversations with empathy and solutions, not condemnation,” he added.

Calling the reports harmful to his image, Ideye urged the media to desist from spreading unfounded claims.

“This article is misleading of my person and character, and I strongly condemn it. I urge the public to disregard it and ask for the media to desist from false claims and publications as such stories only bring disrepute and sow seeds of discord,” he said.

In another social media post, the ex-Super Eagles forward also cautioned against misinterpretations.

“School is not a scam, try to learn how to read and understand the whole story before jumping into conclusions,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The controversy followed his recent advice to current players to prioritise savings and plan early for retirement. His comments came shortly after former defender Taribo West’s emotional criticism of football authorities at the funeral of ex-goalkeeper Peter Rufai, where West accused officials of abandoning Nigerian legends.

“Footballers, start saving for your future from day one. No matter how small your salary is, put something aside for your retirement,” Ideye advised.

He further highlighted the importance of building a strong support system.

However, one response he gave online — “They should be jailed for life if, after they retired from playing, they can’t feed themselves” — sparked the backlash that led to the controversy.

Ideye recently announced his retirement from international duty.