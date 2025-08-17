Brighton fan dies after falling ill at Fulham game

A 72-year-old Brighton fan has died after falling ill during the second half of his team’s Premier League clash with Fulham at the Amex Stadium.

The supporter, who was seated in the upper tier of the East Stand, received prolonged CPR and defibrillation from medics at the scene.

Emergency services and club staff attempted to revive him, but he passed away shortly after the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said: “This was an incredibly sad end to the match this afternoon, and our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of the gentleman who lost his life.

“While the gentleman concerned is foremost in our minds, we are also aware that it was an emotional and distressing situation for staff and supporters in the direct vicinity. Over the coming days we will ensure those affected are properly supported.”

Medics decided not to transfer the man to hospital immediately, believing his best chance of survival was to continue treatment on site.

Privacy screens were put up, and safety officials—including Sussex Police and the Premier League—discussed stopping the game.

However, Brighton later explained that the match continued because most supporters and players were unaware of the situation, and halting play could have drawn unwanted attention and complicated resuscitation efforts.

Club doctor and emergency medicine consultant Dr Rob Galloway added: “I would like to convey my condolences and sympathies to the gentleman’s family and friends. It was a tragic outcome, but from an emergency response perspective, the medical care was exemplary, and the professionalism of club stewards and Sussex Police provided the medical team with the best possible working environment.”

The club urged any supporters affected to seek help, offering helplines including Samaritans (116 123) and Young Minds (text 85258).

On the pitch, Brighton took the lead through a Matt O’Riley penalty in the 55th minute, before Rodrigo Muniz equalised for Fulham in the sixth minute of added time.

Vanguard News