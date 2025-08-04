WAEC releases 2025 WASSCE results for ‘school candidates’

File image of WASSCE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the official release of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for school candidates.

The council, in a statement issued on Monday, August 4, via its official X platform (formerly Twitter), expressed satisfaction in notifying all candidates, who sat for the examination, that their results are now available online.

Candidates can access their results by visiting the WAEC result portal at http://waecdirect.org.

WAEC advised students to have their result-checking PIN and examination numbers ready to log in and view their performance.

Vanguard News