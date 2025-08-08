Breaking: WAEC admits marking errors in 2025 WASSCE scripts

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has admitted to errors in the marking of serialised objective questions in the recently released 2025 results.

The disclosure was made by the examination body during a briefing with journalists on Friday.

This admission comes amid mounting public criticism following Wednesday’s sudden shutdown of WAEC’s result-checker portal due to what the council described as “technical issues.”

The announcement ,made via WAEC’s official X handle, @waecnigeria, triggered widespread backlash, with many Nigerians voicing outrage over the poor performance recorded in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), particularly in English Language.

Details later