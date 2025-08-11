Relief for students as LASU strike ends, exams begin August 18

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Students of Lagos State University (LASU) can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the institution’s Senate has announced the resumption of academic and social activities from Wednesday, August 13, 2025, following the suspension of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) industrial action.



It was gathering that the decision came after JAC agreed to call off its strike on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, and to resume work the next day.



This followed a productive meeting with the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, held on Thursday, August 7, 2025.



In a statement issued by the Deputy Registrar and Coordinator of the Centre for Information and Public Relations, Oluwayemisi A. Thomas-Onashile, the Senate, at its meeting on Monday, August 11, 2025, resolved that all students should return to campus immediately.



The statement outlined the resolutions:



1. Academic and social activities will resume on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

2. Students may move into hostels on LASU’s Ojo, Ikeja, and Epe campuses from the same date.

3. The 2024/2025 Second Semester Examinations will commence on Monday, August 18, 2025.



“Students are advised to return promptly and prepare adequately for the examinations,” the statement added.



It will be recalled that LASU’s Senate, at a virtual meeting on Saturday, August 2, 2025, suspended all academic and social activities after the JAC declared an industrial action on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

With the dispute now resolved, normalcy is expected to return to the university’s academic calendar.