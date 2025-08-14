Breaking: NLC issues 7-day strike notice over pension, NSITF funds

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

…Sacks Edo State Leadership

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

ABUJA — The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to refund allegedly diverted workers’ funds from the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and immediately constitute the Governing Board of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), warning that failure to comply will lead to a nationwide industrial action.

The resolution was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the NLC Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, in Abuja.

The meeting, presided over by NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, deliberated extensively on issues affecting Nigerian workers, the trade union movement, and the nation at large.

Details soon…