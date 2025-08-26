Breaking: Abuja-Kaduna train derails, leaves passengers stranded

Photo: Arise News

A passenger train heading from Abuja to Kaduna derailed on Tuesday morning, causing several coaches to topple and sparking panic among travellers.

The mishap happened at Asham shortly after the train left Abuja at 9:45 am.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as frightened passengers scrambled to safety amid confusion.

The cause of the derailment is not yet known, and authorities have not confirmed whether there were any injuries or fatalities.

Military personnel were reportedly deployed to the site to help evacuate stranded passengers and restore order.

As of press time, no official statement had been issued regarding the incident.