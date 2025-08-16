Bonga Oil Spill: Niger Delta fishermen seek Tinubu’s intervention over unpaid compensation

President Bola Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Members of the Artisan Fishermen Association of Nigeria in the Niger Delta have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the release of compensation reportedly associated with the 2011 Bonga oil spill involving Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo).

The group urged the President to engage relevant authorities to facilitate the disbursement of the $3.6 billion penalty reportedly linked to the spill. They called for transparency in the management of the funds and support for affected communities.

In a letter co-signed by representatives from Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Ondo, and Rivers States, the fishermen emphasized the environmental and economic impact of the spill on coastal communities, citing loss of livelihoods in the fishing sector.

The petition was addressed to President Tinubu and copied to various government officials, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede, NOSDRA Director-General Chukwuemeka Woke, CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

According to the group, the 2011 spill — caused by an equipment failure at Shell’s Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility — released an estimated 40,000 barrels of crude oil into the Atlantic Ocean. The spill reportedly affected marine ecosystems and fishing activities along the coastlines of several Niger Delta states.

The group appealed for a fair process in addressing the matter and encouraged the federal government to support affected communities in line with national development objectives.

They reaffirmed their confidence in the President’s commitment to the region’s development and called for a resolution that aligns with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.