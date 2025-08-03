Body of missing Bayelsa real estate mogul found in forest

…Police Launch Manhunt for Killers

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the recovery of the lifeless body of a missing real estate mogul, Mr. Ekpeboh Richard, days after he was declared missing.

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) discovered his decomposing body around 6 p.m. on Saturday in a swampy forest between the NDDC IDP Camp Road and Otuokpoti, in Ogbia Local Government Area.

Preliminary reports indicate that Richard was shot in the head at close range, execution-style, and his body dumped in the forest.

A native of Amassoma in Southern Ijaw LGA and a father of two, Richard was the Vice Chairman of the Real Estate Consultants Association of Bayelsa State.

He was last seen on July 24, 2025, after leaving home. His wife raised an alarm around 2 a.m. the following day when he failed to return.

According to family sources, suspicious WhatsApp messages were later sent from his phone, claiming he was fine and asking his wife not to worry. One message promised to transfer money through a PoS operator instead of his usual direct transfers, and ₦15,300 was reportedly sent. The messages also referenced outstanding debts of ₦9 million and ₦3 million allegedly owed to colleagues in the real estate sector.

However, further investigation revealed that the messages were sent by his abductors in a calculated attempt to mislead the family and delay rescue efforts.

Friends and associates, alarmed by the irregular messages and concerned for his safety, reported the matter to the police. Officers from the RRS, led by CSP Bishop Elemide, launched an operation using community intelligence, local youth support, and an eyewitness account.

According to sources, two young men in a blue Honda V-Boot were seen dragging Richard into the forest. Moments later, two gunshots rang out. The suspects fled, escaping in Richard’s Toyota Matrix, which was also stolen.

At the crime scene, police discovered signs of a struggle. A piece of footwear believed to belong to the deceased was found nearby. His body, partially concealed in the swamp, showed evidence of severe gunshot trauma to the head.

Sources at the Bayelsa State Police Command confirmed that the Homicide Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) is now leading the investigation. Two key angles are being explored: a business dispute or possible links to cybercrime or money laundering.

“We are leaving no stone unturned,” a senior police officer stated. “The perpetrators will be apprehended and brought to justice.”

Though currently on official assignment in Abuja, Commissioner of Police Francis Idu has been fully briefed and has directed the SCID to intensify efforts in tracking down the killers and uncovering the motive behind the brutal murder.