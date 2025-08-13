Bitget expands with tokenized stocks, RWAs for Nigerian traders 

Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is expanding market access for Nigerian investors by introducing tokenized stocks on its Onchain platform through an integration with xStocks. This enables Nigerian crypto users to gain exposure to leading MNCs via a blockchain-native interface, bypassing traditional channels.

Bitget has also joined the Global Markets Alliance by Ondo Finance, a coalition of industry leaders working to standardize and promote interoperability for tokenized securities, driving the adoption of tokenized RWAs such as stocks, ETFs, and more.

Available through Bitget Onchain, Nigerians now have access to tokenized shares of leading U.S. companies, including Apple, Tesla, Amazon, and more. This user-first solution unlocks high-profile equity exposure, frictionlessly bridging crypto and global traditional finance.

By joining Ondo’s Global Markets Alliance, Bitget joins other trusted infrastructure partners, exchanges, custodians, and DeFi platforms to unlock borderless access to high-quality financial products. As part of this partnership, Nigerian traders will soon be able to access over 100 tokenized U.S. equities, ETFs, and money market funds, expanding their investment universe beyond traditional crypto assets.

“This is matter for Nigerian investors because of it’s global access, local advantage of Investing with NGN using crypto-native methods with no forex hassles or brokerage mandates, 24/7 market availability, trade anytime, no more waiting for international market hours and lower entry barrier – Fractional access to top-tier equities with reduced transaction costs and full transparency onchain. Tokenization is the next frontier in finance allowing everyday investors in Nigeria to access Wall Street with ease,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

“Our xStocks and Ondo integration marks a leap forward in giving Nigerians diversified, borderless asset exposure. These offerings align with Nigeria’s evolving crypto regulation framework from the SEC’s updated digital asset rules to increased clarity in transaction oversight ensuring Bitget’s commitment to compliance while delivering innovation.

“Next Steps for Nigerian traders is to create or log in to their Bitget accounts, complete the KYC verification process, visit Bitget Onchain to explore tokenized U.S. equities and explore Ondo-backed assets to diversify into tokenized ETFs and money markets.” She explained.