Bisola, Wumi Toriola trending over ‘Gingerrr’ cinema release

By Benjamin Njoku

Bisola Aiyelola, an ex-BBNaija star and actress, alongside Wumi Toriola, are currently trending on social media regarding the forthcoming cinema release of their collaborative effort, “Gingerrr.” The movie is being produced by five Nollywood actresses; Wumi Toriola, Kie Kie, Bolaji Ogunmola, Bisola Aiyelola, and Ope Ajayi.

These actresses are using their social media platforms to create awareness for this first-of-its-kind movie, which hits cinemas on September 26. Bisola and Wumi Toriola are particularly building anticipation among fans and colleagues alike. In a recent Instagram post, Bisola wrote, “The Egg of Life is ready to give you some ‘Gingerrr’.” In another post, the actress wrote ” Everything you know is about to be questioned. Every clue leads deeper into the fire….mystery is simmering and about to boil over. Gingerrr’ is coming to the cinema nationwide.” Similarly, Wumi Toriola wrote on IG ‘ It will happen soon. Excitement wants to kill me. Gingerrr’ is coming to the cinema nationwide.”

It’s worth noting that Wumi Toriola has been making waves in the movie industry, especially after the success of her debut cinema movie, “Queen Lateefah,” which attained 57.7 million views on its opening weekend.