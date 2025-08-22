Bikiya champions African stories through Theatre

By Benjamin Njoku

For Bikiya Graham-Douglas, theatre isn’t just art, it’s a calling. The multi-award-winning actress, producer, and cultural powerhouse has not only graced the stage with unforgettable performances but also built one of the continent’s most important incubators for new dramatic voices, the Beeta Playwright Competition, BPC, under her Beeta Arts Universal Foundation, BUAF.

Since its inception in 2018, BPC has evolved from a bold idea into a prestigious platform that has discovered and launched the careers of exceptional talents such as Paul Ugbede, Ifesinachi Okoli-Okpagu, Samuel Ibru, Amarachukwu Anukam, Chisom Okafor and Ozioma Izuora. Thanks to Bikiya’s relentless drive, these playwrights’ works have been published, staged professionally and celebrated both locally and internationally. Her vision is simple yet profound: to give African stories the spotlight they deserve on the world stage.

“The Beeta Playwright Competition has always been more than a contest, it’s a lifeline,” says Graham-Douglas. “I’ve watched shy first-time writers become confident voices shaping how African stories are told to the world.” This year’s 7th edition, themed “Connected Realities: A Closer World in a Digital Age”, breaks new ground with a mandatory pre-submission workshop led by acclaimed playwright Dipo Agboluaje, ensuring every entrant receives professional mentorship before submitting.

With the backing of visionary partners including Chairborne, MTN Foundation, Five2Media, and Paperworth Books, the winner will take home a cash prize, a publication deal, and a fully produced stage play. It’s yet another testament to Bikiya’s belief that talent deserves not just recognition, but real opportunity.