Best crypto coins to buy: BlockDAG, PENGU, BONK, ENA

Best Crypto Coins to Buy Now: BlockDAG, PENGU, BONK, ENA Gaining Strong Momentum

As August approaches, many expect the last month of Q3 to mark a fresh wave in the crypto market. With this possible rally ahead, many traders are looking for the best crypto coins to buy now, before prices climb. In a fast-moving space full of short-term plays and hype coins, picking the right ones is key.

This list focuses on four coins that are drawing attention for real reasons: BlockDAG, Pudgy Penguins, Bonk, and Ethena. Each has different strengths, from tech features to growing online buzz. Here’s why these four are worth keeping an eye on.

1. BlockDAG: Leading Crypto Pick for Q3

BlockDAG is among the best crypto coins to buy now due to its DAG-based Layer 1 design. It handles up to 15,000 transactions per second, staying low-cost and highly scalable. This level of speed is more than many major chains can manage. So far, the project has raised over $358 million, selling 24.5 billion BDAG coins in its presale.

What also helps BlockDAG (BDAG) grow is its expanding reach. Sponsorships with Seattle Seawolves (Major League Rugby) and Seattle Orcas (Major League Cricket) are building awareness in new markets.

These sports deals not only boost its name but also bring new users into crypto. With solid tech and strong presale results, this kind of public reach could play a big role in its future.

Right now, BDAG’s price is fixed at $0.0016 until its GLOBAL LAUNCH release on August 11. The confirmed launch price is $0.05, meaning those who join early may see a 3,025% ROI on launch day. BDAG will also list on 20 exchanges, including BitMart, LBank, MEXC, CoinTiger, and XT.com, offering strong access after launch.

2. Pudgy Penguins: Meme Meets NFT in a Rising Crypto Project

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is building momentum and now ranks among the best crypto coins to buy. Priced at $0.03649, it benefits from strong interest in both the meme and NFT spaces, where online engagement is growing fast. Its 24-hour trading volume has crossed $1.59 billion, showing widespread interest from both retail users and larger trading groups.

The current surge suggests that PENGU may not be a short-term trend. With more attention across meme-centered spaces, it could continue to rise in the near term.

3. Bonk: A Low-Cost Meme Coin Built on Solana

Bonk (BONK) also joins the list of best crypto coins to buy, showing solid potential in the weeks ahead. With a current price of $0.0000335, this meme coin built on the Solana network is gaining popularity in trading groups. Its affordability makes it a favorite for those aiming to hold larger amounts with minimal spending.

As meme-related activity continues to rise, BONK is drawing focus as a possible top performer. With strong support in Solana communities and growing attention, its momentum could continue in the near future.

4. Ethena: Slow and Steady Growth With Breakout Signs

Ethena (ENA), trading at $0.4796, is the final project in this group of best crypto coins to buy. ENA has kept a steady pace all month and now nears the $0.50 mark, which some view as a key level for a breakout.

Over recent weeks, ENA has received more attention for its stable growth and activity across exchanges. This steady rise suggests growing confidence in its progress. If interest continues, the coin could see more gains soon, making it one to follow closely.

Final Thoughts

PENGU combines meme appeal with NFT support, gaining momentum as one of the fastest-growing names right now. BONK offers a low entry point and rising attention within Solana communities, while ENA is approaching a breakout with steady growth and interest.

Still, BlockDAG stands out among the best crypto coins to buy. Priced at just $0.0016, it offers a projected 3,025% ROI on launch day, making it the strongest upside option here.

With its custom DAG-based framework and growing global presence through major sports deals, BlockDAG is positioned for long-term progress. This early price is fixed until the GLOBAL LAUNCH on August 11, making it a key entry point for those tracking standout crypto opportunities.