Benue youths protest over kidnappings, killings in Orokam community

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The youths of Orokam in Ogbadigbo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State, on Friday staged a peaceful protest over the persistent attacks and kidnappings in the community.

The youths who barricaded the Orokam-Owukpa-Otukpa Road demanded action from the police and the state government to halt the activities of criminals operating in the area.

It was gathered that the action of the angry youths followed Tuesday’s abduction of the Manager of a microfinance bank in the area and his wife, as well as the murder of an aged woman and her son in the community after a failed kidnap attempt.

The protesters who made a bonfire and bore placards with inscriptions like, “we need urgent attention from the Benue State government,” “stop Orokam killings and kidnappings,” among others, also marched throw the community.

It was gathered that from a close family source that the kidnappers of the couple had already established contact with their family, demanding N100million ransom for their release.

According to him “my cousin and his wife were kidnapped from their residence at GRA Orokam by gunmen. The armed men invaded the house at about 4am on Tuesday and whisked them away. But thank God, yesterday(Thursday), the kidnappers made contact with us.

“As at that yesterday, they demanded N100 million but today being Friday they brought it down to N50 million but we agreed to give them N1.5 million. Since then we have not heard from them. But we have started raising funds to enable us get something reasonable, because they were threatening to kill the couple if we fail to meet their demand.”

The source disclosed that members of the community were compelled to embark on the protest after the woman and her visiting son were murdered at Ejema community.

He said “The young man whose name is Gabriel came in from Abuja to visit his mother and at about 11:30pm on Thursday, armed men stormed their residence and attempted to abduct him.

“He only came to the village to pick up his mother from Abuja because his wife is about to give birth. At 11:30pm, we started hearing noise and cries. We heard Madam Shaibu crying and begging the armed men not to kidnap or kill her son. She asked that they take her away in place of her children.

“In an attempt to forcefully take Gabriel away, they shot at both the woman and the son. They also shot Gabriel’s younger brother, who attempted to escape. His name is John. Fortunately, he did not die, but he sustained a gunshot injury.

“It was the development that forced the youths to block the Orokam-Owukpa-Otukpa road, demanding immediate action from the government and the Police.

“At the moment, those traveling from Enugu, Otukpa and neighboring communities are stranded as the youths have insisted that nobody would go out or come into the community.

“They are also urging the Benue state government and the police to fishout those behind the heinous crime and put an end to their activities.”

The Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet, could not be reached.

Vanguard News