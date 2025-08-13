Benue has highest number of human trafficking – NAPTIP

Mrs Binta Bello, Director-General (D-G), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has said that Benue currently has the highest number of human trafficking cases in Nigeria.

Bello, who was represented by the Director of Intelligence, Mr Josiah Emerole, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Makurdi at the two-day workshop.

The D-G said that Edo was topping the list in human trafficking, but recently Benue overtook them on the list.

“Based on the number of rescued victims and arrested suspects, Benue indigenes are higher in number, both from the state and other states in Nigeria.

“The insecurity has increased the vulnerability in the state where parents are killed, leaving their children scattered and sold out, while some are being taken to other states to work in quarries, while the people that took them there collect the money.

“We are trying to catch the children young and enlighten them about human trafficking so they can understand the red flag when being approached, which is why we have inaugurated these clubs in 10 schools out of the 50 earmarked for the STEAP project.

“This workshop is also aimed at teaching the principals the basic tools to understand the dangers of human trafficking and inculcating that knowledge to the students in their various schools and communities,” she said.

Principal Tilley Gyado of College Makurdi, Dr. Emmanuel Zakaa, a participant at the workshop, thanked NAPTIP for this wonderful initiative.

Zakaa said the initiative helped his students to know the dangers of human trafficking in their various clubs.

The principal further stated that the workshop is an eye-opener for principals in different schools, educating and guiding them to encourage children not to always accept help from strangers or relatives too quickly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it was organised for principals and vanguards under the School Anti-Trafficking Education and Advocacy Project (STEAP) in collaboration with NAPTIP and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

Vanguard News