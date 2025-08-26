Benue Assembly suspends ex-Speaker over Gov Alia’s impeachment move

Gov Alia

…Allegations against me baseless—Dajoh

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI — The immediate past Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr Hyacinth Dajoh, has been suspended from legislative duties for three months over allegations of plotting the impeachment of Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The suspension followed a motion moved at plenary on Monday by the lawmaker representing Vandeikya II State Constituency, Terna Shimawua, who accused the former Speaker of secretly mobilising members of the Assembly to remove the Governor.

Shimawua told the House that Dajoh, who represents Gboko West State Constituency, allegedly convened a meeting of lawmakers on Thursday, August 21, 2025, and used the attendance list signed at the meeting as a basis to initiate the impeachment process.

“If this plot had not been averted, it would have plunged Benue State into political crisis, thereby truncating the development efforts of the present administration,” Shimawua warned, urging the Assembly to suspend Dajoh for six months to enable him “rethink his actions.”

The motion was seconded by Abu Umoru, representing Apa State Constituency, who recalled that the House had previously condemned similar acts. He expressed support for punitive measures to safeguard the integrity of the legislature.

Ruling on the matter, the Speaker, Mr Alfred Emberga announced a three-month suspension for the former Speaker.

Dajoh denies plot

Reacting to his suspension, Dajoh dismissed the allegations against him as baseless and politically motivated.

The former Speaker, in a statement by his media aide, Mr Terver Zamber, said: “The former Speaker has remained one of the best-serving leaders of the Assembly and has always maintained a cordial and constructive relationship with the Governor. In fact, just days before his resignation, the House under his leadership passed a vote of confidence on the Governor, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the administration’s success.”

“A pertinent question remains: who were the others the former Speaker allegedly conspired with to impeach the Governor, and why is he the only one facing suspension?”

The statement also criticised Shimawua, who sponsored the motion, noting that it was the first time he had spoken in the Assembly since his election into the 10th House.

“While the former Speaker accepts the suspension in good faith, it is clear that this is a political maneuver, orchestrated by non-state actors and executed by certain elements within the Assembly.”

“It is unnecessary to spread falsehoods against a man who resigned for the sake of peace and in the best interest of Benue State. We therefore urge the public to disregard these unfounded claims and continue to support the progress of the state,” the statement concluded.