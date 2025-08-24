Benue Assembly Speaker Aondona Dajoh resigns

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh, has resigned from his position.

Dajoh’s resignation was contained in a letter he personally signed, dated August 24, 2025, according to Channels Television.

In the letter titled “Resignation as the Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly,” Dajoh said his decision was made in good faith and in the interest of the state.

“I write to resign my position as the Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, effective today, August 24, 2025. This is done in good faith and in the best interest of the state. I want to appreciate my dear colleagues for the opportunity they gave me to be the first among equals,” the letter read in part.

He further pledged his continued dedication to legislative duties, stating, “I pledge to remain committed to my duties as a legislator and representative of Gboko West State Constituency.”

Details regarding his successor were yet to be announced at the time of filing this report.