Benue abolishes graduation ceremonies in kindergarten, nursery, basic schools

…Bans use of customised books, compulsory classes after school hours

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State Government has banned all forms of graduation ceremonies conducted for Kindergarten, Nursery and Basic school pupils in the state.

The government also abolished the use of customised books in schools which made it impossible for such books to be transferred to other students for use.

The directive is contained in a statement dated August 15, 2025, which was issued and signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Benue State Ministry of Education and Knowledge Management, Mrs. Helen Zeramo.

The statement, which was copied to all proprietors of private schools, mission schools, all parents and guardians, as well as other education stakeholders in the state, also prohibited compulsory and extended lessons held after regular school hours except with the express permission of parents.

The directive, according to the statement, takes effect upon resumption of the 2025/2026 academic year.

The statement, which was sighted by Vanguard, was captioned “New Education Policy in Benue Public and Private Schools.”

Part of it read: “Pursuant to the policies of the Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alla’s administration which seeks to emancipate the Benue masses, the management of the Ministry of Education has adopted the following policies: The unpopular use of restricted customized education materials such as text/exercise books in Benue State Schools making them nontransferrable to subsequent learners is hereby abolished.

“All schools are by this notice directed to revert automatically to the traditonal practice of senior students/pupils using and passing books down to pupils and students in lower classes.

“Compulsory and extended lessons after regular schools’ hours ceases except where parental rights are sought and granted.

“All compulsory school graduation ceremonies in Benue state are hereby abolished especially for Kindergarten, Nursery and Basic schools.

“The implementation of these policies should be strictly adhered to upon the commencement of the first term of the 2025/2026 academic year.

“In light of the above, a meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday August 26, 2025 to engage with Proprietors of schools, PTA and concerned Education Stakeholders.”