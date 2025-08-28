Be compassionate to Taraba, Kente begs NEDC

…Says He Is Not Desperate to Be Governor

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO—A former North East representative on the board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), David Kente, has appealed to the commission to show compassion to Taraba State by approving more development projects that would directly benefit local communities.

Speaking to journalists in Jalingo, the state capital, Kente, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship aspirant, specifically urged the commission to prioritize road construction, noting that while other states in the region have benefitted from such interventions, Taraba appears to be left behind.

He also called on the state government to constitute a liaison team to work closely with the commission for the prompt execution of critical infrastructure projects that would improve the lives of citizens.

Reflecting on the state’s 34 years of existence, Kente commended the resilience of the private sector, describing it as the lifeline of Taraba’s economy. However, he stressed that the government must do more to support the sector, especially by investing in infrastructure.

On the APC’s prospects ahead of the 2027 general election, Kente said the party’s recent victory in the Karim-Lamido by-election demonstrates its growing strength to challenge the PDP’s dominance in the state.

Speaking on his own political ambitions, Kente maintained that he is not desperate to become governor of Taraba State.

“As per the Jukun culture, I am already a very senior statesman,” he said. “For me to go and run against my junior brother is very funny. Except it’s a general consensus by all Tarabans, that is when I will run—and they will have to bring the ticket because I will not go struggling for any ticket.”