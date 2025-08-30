BdYoung releases new single ‘Native’ ft Samad

Afro-fusion rising star BdYoung (real name Olabode Roberth Olanrewaju) has officially released his highly anticipated single, “Native” ft. Samad, on 22nd, under Bhang Mewsic Entertainment (BME).

The track, curated by A&R Schmood, blends BdYoung’s signature sound with Samad’s lyrical depth, delivering a cultural anthem rooted in African identity while connecting seamlessly with today’s global music scene. Native is both a celebration of heritage and a bold step forward in modern Afro-fusion.

Speaking on the release, BdYoung shared: “Native is about embracing where we come from and projecting that to the world. Samad’s energy on the record brought out a new dimension to the message, and I’m excited for people to feel it.”

Since its release, Native has already begun generating buzz among fans and industry tastemakers, further cementing BdYoung as one of the most exciting new voices emerging from the Afrobeat space.

Native ft. Samad is available now on all major streaming platforms.