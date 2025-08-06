Basic Education School Games to hold annually in Benue – Gov Alia

…pledges sustained investment in grassroots sports

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has directed that the All Basic Education Schools’ Games in the state henceforth become an annual event.

The Governor gave the directive while speaking at the Grand Finale of the 2025 edition of the Benue State All Basic Education Schools Games held at LGEA Primary and Junior Secondary School, Kua, in Makurdi.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Moses Atagher, he commended the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, and the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, and particularly the Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Dr. Grace Adagba, for her visionary leadership.

The Governor Alia noted that his administration recognized the impact of sports in shaping young minds and promoting physical development, stressing that “the revival of school sports is a deliberate step toward harnessing talents and building character.

“So I am happy to declare that this sports revival has come to stay. It is no longer a one-off activity but an annual tradition we will sustain until every school in Benue is equipped with sporting facilities to nurture young talents.”

He also congratulated the winners and participants, urging them to see the platform as a launchpad to becoming national and international sports champions.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Benue SUBEB, Dr Grace Adagba expressed appreciation to the Governor for his inspiring leadership, and UBEC for sponsoring the event noting that “the goal of the games is to build champions through grassroots sports, providing children with a solid foundation for a brighter future.”

Guest speaker and former Nigeria international who now plays for Charlotte Independence FC USA, Ogenyi Onazi who also commended Benue SUBEB for using sports to positively impact children, encouraged the Board to deepen its efforts in school sports development noting that “I was a nobody, but sports took me to the top. These children can become even greater if we keep believing in them.”

In separate goodwill messages from key dignitaries including the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Director of Academic Services, Zipporah Kashim; Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Alexander Fanafa; Chairlady, Chief Mrs. Helen Agaigbe; Chairman of Makurdi LGA, Joseph Keffi; and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Helen Nambativ, they all lauded the return of Basic School Games in the state and pledged support for its sustenance.

The games concluded with a football match between Benue Zona A and Zone B with the former emerging victorious following a penalty shooting that ended 7–6 after both teams scored one goal apiece in regulation time.

Meanwhile Zone B emerged the overall winner of the games with 31 medals, a trophy, three balls, a set of Jerseys and the sum of ₦500,000 cash prize. Zone A came second with 21 medals, two balls, set of Jerseys and ₦300,000 cash prize, while Zone C clinched the third position with 17 medals, one by all, set of Jerseys and ₦200,000 cash prize.

Basic Education School Learners from the 3 Geo -Political Zones of Benue State showcased their talents in a variety of sporting events, with outstanding performers recognized and rewarded with medals and valuable prizes.

In the track events, Zone B emerged first position, clinching the gold medals and a wall clock. Zone A secured second place, taking home the silver medals, while Zone C finished in third place with bronze medals.

In the highly competitive chess tournament, Zone C and emerged champions, going home with gold medals, a chess kit, and team jerseys. Zone B placed second, earning silver medals, while Zone A came in third, receiving bronze medals.

For the ‘Ayo’ game, Zone A took the lead, winning gold medals and a wall clock. Zone B secured second place with silver medals, while Zone C came third, receiving bronze medals.

In the cultural dance competition, Zone A thrilled the audience with an outstanding performance to clinch first place, earning gold medals and a cultural attire. Zone B came second, taking home silver medals, while Zone C clinched the third position, going home with bronze medals.

For tug of war, Zone C came first taking the gold medals, jerseys and wall clock. Zone B came second taking the silver medals while Zone A took the bronze medals.

Commending his team’s victory, the Zone A Game Master, Mr. Benjamin Sambe, applauded the pupils’ skills and discipline. Zone A captain, Master Tertsea Terese, expressed joy that they emerged victorious, while Zone B’s captain, Sunday Danladi, accepted defeat saying, “every game must have a winner.”

The event was graced by notable personalities including the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Chenge, the CMD of Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Dr. Stephen Hwande, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Sir James Iorpuu, former Attorney General, Fidelis Mnyim, and the UBEC Zonal Director for North Central, Edward Abalaka.

Others include Emmanuel Agbaji of Bangladesh Premier League Club, Mohammedan SC, and Fegor Ogude of Yenisey Krasnoyarsk- Russia, who were at the event to inspire the children.

Top entertainers like Rapizzo, Mbolo, OD Woods, Egyptian Cairo, Lady Pesh, and APM also thrilled the pupils and the audience.