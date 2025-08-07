Ballon d’Or 2025: Dembele, Yamal lead nominations [Full List]

Some of football’s biggest stars have made the shortlist for the 2025 Ballon d’Or — the game’s highest individual accolade.

Over the years, legends like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Johan Cruyff have claimed the iconic golden ball, with Messi leading the all-time list with eight titles — three more than Ronaldo.

Last year, Spanish midfielder Rodri made history by becoming the first Manchester City player to win the award. His triumph followed an incredible season in which he lifted the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup with City, and later played a crucial role in Spain’s Euro 2024 victory.

The 2025 edition sees a star-studded 30-man shortlist revealed, with elite performers from across Europe and beyond in contention.

Full List of 2025 Ballon d’Or Nominees

Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona, France)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG, Italy)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)

Desire Doue (PSG, France)

Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan, Netherlands)

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund, Guinea)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)

Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal, Sweden)

Achraf Hakimi (PSG, Morocco)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG, Georgia)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona, Poland)

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool, Argentina)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan, Argentina)

Scott McTominay (Napoli, Scotland)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid, France)

Nuno Mendes (PSG, Portugal)

Joao Neves (PSG, Portugal)

Pedri (Barcelona, Spain)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea, England)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich, France)

Raphinha (Barcelona, Brazil)

Declan Rice (Arsenal, England)

Fabian Ruiz (PSG, Spain)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool, Germany)

Vitinha (PSG, Portugal)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)

Top Contenders for the 2025 Crown

Among the front-runners to succeed Rodri are PSG teammates Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, who played pivotal roles in the club’s domestic league triumph and Champions League success.

Liverpool’s talisman Mohamed Salah is also a strong candidate after an incredible season where he netted 29 goals and provided 18 assists, breaking the Premier League record for most goal involvements in a single campaign.

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Scott McTominay, now thriving at Napoli, are other standout names. The Scottish midfielder enjoyed a dream debut season in Italy, helping Napoli secure the Scudetto and earning the Serie A Player of the Year honour.

When Will the Winner Be Announced?

The winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or will be revealed on Monday, September 22, during a glamorous ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Who Has Won the Most Ballon d’Or Titles?

Here’s a rundown of footballers with multiple Ballon d’Or wins:

Lionel Messi – 8: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo – 5: 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017

Michel Platini – 3: 1983, 1984, 1985

Johan Cruyff – 3: 1971, 1973, 1974

Marco van Basten – 3: 1988, 1989, 1992

Franz Beckenbauer – 2: 1972, 1976

Ronaldo Nazario – 2: 1997, 2002

Alfredo Di Stefano – 2: 1957, 1959

Kevin Keegan – 2: 1978, 1979

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge – 2: 1980, 1981

Vanguard News