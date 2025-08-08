Bakassi Ceding: Cross River deserves justice — Rep. Akpanke

…Renews call for Tinubu to appoint minister from the state

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The member representing Obanliku/Obudu/Bekwarra Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Peter Akpanke, has called for a revisit of the decisions surrounding the ceding of the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and the transfer of 76 oil wells from Cross River State, noting that these events have had long-lasting impacts on the state’s development.

Speaking during an interactive session with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the Cross River Journalists Forum (CROSSJOF) in Abuja, Akpanke expressed concern over the economic implications of the rulings and urged for renewed dialogue.

“We are a relatively small state working hard to grow and develop. Losing Bakassi and the oil wells has affected our prospects. There should be national conversations around these matters,” he said.

Akpanke affirmed his support for ongoing constitutional and legal efforts to address the situation.

“I support the steps being taken by Governor Bassey Otu and members of the National Assembly to engage constructively. While laws must be respected, history shows that legal systems can also evolve to address complex issues.”

The lawmaker also suggested the possibility of a judicial review of the Supreme Court ruling, citing historical instances where decisions were revisited.

“In the past, we have seen the Supreme Court revisit its judgments under exceptional circumstances. If there is room, we believe dialogue is possible in the interest of justice,” he added.

He urged that minority states such as Cross River be given fair consideration in national matters, emphasizing unity and inclusion.

“We are committed Nigerians and want to see a country where every state is treated fairly, regardless of size or background.”

Hon. Akpanke also appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint a new substantive minister from Cross River State, following the suspension of Dr. Betta Edu, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“At the beginning of this administration, Mr. President appointed two ministers from Cross River. While changes have occurred, we humbly request that the state still be considered in future appointments,” he said.

“This is not a demand, but a respectful appeal. We believe continued representation will contribute to balanced national development.”