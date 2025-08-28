Badaki: Stronger, self-reliant FTAN will be our legacy

By Jimoh Babatunde

The newly elected President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Dr. Aliyu Ajayi Badaki, has pledged to build a stronger, professional and self-sustaining Federation that will reposition Nigerian tourism.

Badaki, who emerged victorious at FTAN’s 28th Annual General Meeting and Election held in Abuja, described his triumph over Professor Wasiu Babalola as a “new dawn” for the Federation.

“The election was a new dawn in FTAN where genuine stakeholders spoke in one voice against those who believe leadership is about money politics. I contested to contribute my quota to the growth of the Federation and the industry,” he said.

Building Unity

Badaki acknowledged the tension that marked the campaigns but promised reconciliation and inclusiveness in his administration. He said his immediate focus would be to unite member associations, strengthen weaker groups, and even encourage mergers where necessary.

“In the next four months, our priority is uniting FTAN, strengthening associations, raising funds, securing a befitting office, and launching our Tourism Transformation Movement,” he stated.

Strengthening Partnerships

The FTAN President emphasised collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and its agencies — the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) and the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA).

While noting FTAN’s cordial ties with NTDA, he assured that ongoing disagreements between NIHOTOUR and operators would be addressed amicably.

“We will work harmoniously with the Ministry and its agencies, offering constructive advice where necessary. The goal is to ensure laws and policies support tourism growth,” he said.

Tackling Funding

Badaki identified lack of financial independence as one of FTAN’s biggest challenges. He promised to introduce a new framework to boost revenue through programmes, donations and grants.

Tourism Transformation Movement

His flagship initiative, the Tourism Transformation Movement (TTM), is designed to reform the Federation and reposition tourism in Nigeria.

The agenda include: Strengthening FTAN’s structure and visibility nationwide; Training and certifying members to boost professionalism; Promoting public-private partnerships and removing bottlenecks.

Advocating policy reforms to unlock Nigeria’s diverse tourism assets and Ensuring youth and women’s inclusion in leadership and enterprise.

“This is not just a slogan; it is a call to action and a promise of progress,” he declared.

Youth Inclusion and Succession

Badaki stressed the importance of succession planning, promising to provide young professionals with meaningful roles.

“No association can thrive without a succession plan. Young professionals must join FTAN associations aligned with their interests. Their energy and ideas are needed because the future belongs to them,” he said.

Looking Ahead

Confident that his two-year mandate will set FTAN on a new path, Badaki pledged transparency, inclusiveness, and service-driven leadership.

“Together, we will build a stronger, professional and self-sustaining Federation. That will be our legacy,” he concluded.