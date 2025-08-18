Aviation violations: dousing the fire

The Federal Government took decisive steps last week to quench the fire of controversies rocking the aviation sector. Just as the tide of public opinion was turning in favour of Miss Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger in the vortex of alleged violations, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, issued a statement on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, which basically resolved all issues amicably.

Keyamo, who was proactive in all three violations involving Senator Adams Oshiomhole and Air Peace, “King” Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM-1) and Value Jet, and Comfort Emmanson versus Ibom Air, announced that after due liaisons with all the authorities concerned, and following “great remorse” exhibited by Miss Emmanson, she would be shortly released from Kirikiri Prisons where she was remanded. Ibom Air and the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, were to rescind the “life” flight bans, which they had unilaterally imposed on her.

Also, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, is to withdraw criminal complaints which they lodged with the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, against KWAM-1. Additionally, the fuji musician’s six-month flight ban is reduced to one month, while he is to become an “ambassador” for airport security.

Part of the deal involves the reduction of the indefinite suspension of the operating licences of Value Jet’s Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and those of her colleagues involved in the KWAM-1 incident. All government agencies in the aviation industry are to hold retraining workshops starting this week, to brush up their skills, especially in handling people and security issues. The airlines are also mandated to do the same for their staff.

We welcome these interventions because even the officials called upon to tackle the crises helped themselves to impunity and violation of rights. This is a reflection of standards in the industry and the country at large. These incidents have necessitated self-examination. They also called attention to the need for the flying public to comply with officials who are there to ensure their safety and comfort.

We, however, frown at the idea of making KWAM-1 an aviation security “ambassador”. Are we not rewarding rascality here? The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, burnt their fingers when they made controversial musician and alleged promoter of marijuana consumption, Naira Marley, as their ambassador because of his “popularity”. Ambassadors should be people who are exemplary, not pardoned offenders. We also condemn the action of the Ogba Magistrate, O. O. Salami, who ordered Emmanson’s remand in Kirikiri Prisons for 56 days without investigation. That was inhumane. We also call for the investigation and sanction of anyone behind the stripping nude, dehumanisation and release of Emmanson’s compromised photos and videos to the internet. We must maintain zero tolerance to ruffian behaviours and professional misconducts in the industry.“