Auto crash claims 2 in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa—Two persons, a tricycle driver and his passenger (woman) were killed in a fatal road accident, along the Glory Drive roundabout, Etegwe, Yenagoa, in Bayelsa State.

The multiple road crash, involving a Mack truck, a silver colour salon car and a commercial tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep, which occured yesterday at about 2.05 p.m., left two others injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control and rammed into the tricycle, causing a multiple-vehicle crash.

“The driver was moving too fast, and by the time he tried to swerve, it was already too late. The Keke had no chance,” said a trader who witnessed the crash.

“The Keke driver and his passenger died on the spot, while others in the salon car sustained injuries.”

A Senior Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Bayelsa, who spoke anonymously confirmed the accident.