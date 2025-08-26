Atu backs Oshiomhole for second term

By Henry Obetta

Chief Press Secretary of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr. Benjamin Atu, has defended Senator Adams Oshiomhole, describing him as a leader with proven administrative competence and urging continued support for his re-election bid.

Atu made the remarks in response to recent criticisms of Oshiomhole’s performance in the Senate. He stressed that claims suggesting federal lawmakers receive direct cash allocations for constituency projects were misleading.

“The impression that monies are handed directly to Senators or House of Representatives members for constituency projects is incorrect. Projects are captured in the Appropriation Bill. Lawmakers may nominate projects for their constituencies, but execution is carried out by relevant ministries and agencies of government,” he explained.

Atu emphasized that Oshiomhole had served just one year in the Senate and should be assessed based on projects tied to the 2024 budget cycle, since the 2023 budget was already in place before his election.

He also noted that Edo North stands to benefit more if Oshiomhole is given the opportunity to consolidate his work in the National Assembly, pointing out that many regions retain long-serving legislators who influence national direction.

Calling for unity, Atu urged political stakeholders in Edo State to avoid divisive tendencies and instead focus on development. He also appealed to Governor Monday Okpebholo to consider reinstating dismissed local government chairmen, arguing that stronger grassroots leadership would enhance human resource development.

“For Edo State to make progress, we must build and support one another in the pursuit of development,” Atu added.