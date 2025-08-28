Atiku salutes Owie at 80

Former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated with the former Chief Whip of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Rowland Stephen Owie, KSJI, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

In a statement from his official Twitter handle, Atiku extolled the virtues of Senator Owie, describing him as a long-standing friend, brother, and associate of unwavering loyalty and public service.

He wrote: “On behalf of my family, I wish my long-standing friend, brother, and associate, Sen. Roland Stephen Owie, a happy 80th birthday anniversary. I pray that the Almighty God will grant him more years in good health and vitality.”

Senator Owie, who served with distinction as Chief Whip of the Senate during Nigeria’s Fourth National Assembly (1999 – 2003), is widely regarded as a statesman of firm convictions, a parliamentarian of uncommon courage, and a patriot committed to the advancement of democracy and the Nigerian people.

Atiku’s tribute not only underscores their personal bond but also reflects the esteem in which Senator Owie is held by colleagues and compatriots across the nation. As the distinguished octogenarian marks this milestone, well-wishers from every walk of life continue to celebrate his legacy of service, leadership, and devotion to the common good.