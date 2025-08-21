ASUU threatens fresh strike over unmet demands

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned that Nigeria may soon experience another shutdown of public universities if the Federal Government fails to urgently address lingering issues, including the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, withheld salaries, and the controversial Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF).

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday at the University of Jos, ASUU President, Professor Christopher Piwuna, accused the government of sustaining a “disturbing culture of broken promises and delay tactics,” despite repeated engagements.

He cautioned that the patience of lecturers was wearing thin after over two years of waiting.

“Trust has been destroyed by the government. It is, therefore, up to them to regain it to avert any strike. We cannot continue this journey on empty tanks,” Piwuna declared.

The union expressed frustration over the Federal Government’s handling of the renegotiated draft agreement submitted in February 2025 by the Alhaji Yayale Ahmed-led committee. The document, which covers conditions of service, university autonomy, academic freedom, and funding, has remained shelved, raising concerns about the government’s commitment to collective bargaining.

While acknowledging a proposed meeting with the government scheduled for August 28, the Union insisted it would not accept excuses. “Nigeria, as a signatory to ILO Conventions, cannot disregard collective bargaining. We will be decisive on the outcome of that meeting,” the ASUU President warned.

Another point of contention is the government’s proposed Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF), which seeks to provide loans for academic staff. ASUU roundly rejected the scheme, describing it as “a poisoned chalice” designed to enslave lecturers.

“Our members do not lack where to find loans; what we need is for government to sign our renegotiated agreement, improve our purchasing power, and defray the three and a half months of withheld salaries,” Piwuna said.

He urged lecturers to shun the loan, warning that it would cripple cooperative societies and leave little for families after deductions for pension, health, and union dues.

The Union also criticized the Federal Government for what it termed the “scandalous proliferation of universities,” describing many of them as political patronage projects.

ASUU commended the moratorium on establishing new public universities but questioned why private universities continued to receive licenses despite poor subscription rates in existing ones.

“With 72 federal, 108 state, and 159 private universities already in existence, spreading scarce resources thin is meaningless. This reckless expansion is one reason our universities keep slipping in global rankings,” the Union noted.

ASUU further raised alarm over the plight of retired academics under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). According to Piwuna, many professors who have served for over four decades now earn as little as ₦150,000 per month, despite inflation and rising living costs.

“Our retired colleagues continue to bear the brunt of government’s unpopular policies, manifesting in galloping inflation and rising costs of electricity, transportation, housing, food, and medication. This situation is cruel and unacceptable. Those who fought for the sustenance of our universities should not be treated with disdain,” he lamented.

The Union’s National Executive Council (NEC), which met on August 16–17 at Usmanu Danfodio University, resolved to give the government until after its August 28 meeting to address the issues. Meanwhile, ASUU announced that rallies will be held across campuses next week as an initial warning.

“We have tried dialogue, written letters, and exercised patience, but government keeps turning a deaf ear. If they fail to act, we may have no choice but to embark on strike,” the ASUU President said, while urging well-meaning Nigerians, including NIREC, NANS, traditional institutions, and the National Assembly, to prevail on the government to avert a fresh crisis.

ASUU restated its four key demands: renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, sustainable funding of universities, revitalization of decaying infrastructure, and an end to the victimization of union members in LASU, Prince Abubakar Audu University, and FUTO.

“The most powerful weapon against poverty, extremism, and ignorance is not the bullet, but education,” Piwuna reminded, stressing that Nigeria cannot afford another disruption of its academic calendar.

