ASUU-FUAM honours 21 newly promoted Professors

…welcomes new academics, bids farewell to retirees

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Twenty-one (21) newly promoted Professors of the Joseph Sarwuan Terkaa University Makurdi, JoSTUM, formerly Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, FUAM, have been honoured by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, FUAM branch.

The branch Chairman of ASUU, Comrade Paul Anyagh explained that the event was put together to celebrate those who reached very important career milestones within the last one year.

He said apart from celebrating the new Professors, the event was to also acknowledge and celebrate those retiring as well as welcome new academics into their fold.

According to him, “getting promoted to the rank of Professor is an exciting milestone in the life of an academic. We know that this achievement is not awarded, it is earned through discipline, hard work, and dedication to teaching, research and service to the university and the society at large.

“And to our senior comrades who retired from service, I cannot thank you enough for the great service you have rendered over the years and for your incredible commitment to our union. I hope that you find your new phase of life exciting and fulfilling.

“And to those who joined us recently, I say welcome to this family. Always know that whatever that affects you also affects all of us.”

The Convener of the Awards and Ceremonial Committee, Prof. Joseph Mom, explained that of the 21 newly promoted Professors, two were being honoured posthumously.

He commended them and charged the new academics to be resourceful, imbibe the academics culture and uphold the virtues of the union.

“They should know that in solidarity and unity the union is always stronger. And so whatever thing they are doing, apart from their work here of maintaining academic standards, they should work for the unity and solidarity of the union,” he said.

A guest lecturer, Prof. Gowon Doki of Department of Theatre Arts, Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, in a paper tiled “Maintaining Academic Culture in a Harsh Economic Reality: Lessons from the Veteran” urged the new Professors to always strive for excellence which their new rank entails.

He also noted that “the new rank title comes with a lot of expectations and you must be above board in all you do from this moment.”

The Zonal Coordinator of ASUU- Nsukka Zone, Comrade Christian Opata, represented by Ako Sule, ASUU Chairman of the Moses Adasu University, Makurdi, commended the leadership of ASUU-FUAM for honouring their own which would inspire shared commitment to advance academic culture.

Responding on behalf of the honorees, Prof. Charles Ariahu thanked the union for recognising their contributions to the growth of the University system.

One of the newly promoted Professors, Mrs. Adoo Wombo acknowledged that the elevation comes with greater responsibilities “because there is a saying that to whom much is given much is desires. An award given to me by an academic union cannot be taken for granted. It requires more commitment, more hardwork, objectivity and transparency. And that is a summary of what an academic culture is.”