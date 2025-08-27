As Asuquo elevates southern Cross River with transformative luminance

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong

By Toby Prince

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong stands as a paragon of Nigerian excellence and a devoted servant of the people. He embodies visionary leadership, unwavering dedication, and an inspiring beacon of hope, serving as a role model for Nigeria, Africa, and its youth. While representing one of Nigeria’s 109 Senatorial Districts, Senator Asuquo’s influence transcends boundaries, earning him accolades across the nation and beyond.

His remarkable achievements, driven by lofty aspirations, have garnered widespread recognition—not because he holds the title of Senate President, but because he champions the aspirations of youth across all walks of life. Ekpenyong’s vision has ignited inspiration among countless young people in organisations and nations across Africa, who see in him a shining example of exemplary leadership and a guide for their future.

Senator Asuquo has tirelessly fostered unity, collaboration, and youth empowerment, breaking down barriers to expand access to education and entrepreneurial skill development across numerous African countries. His efforts have alleviated the challenges faced by thousands, creating shared value through collective action and transformative initiatives.

Ekpenyong’s commitment to youth development is unparalleled, marked by a record-breaking demonstration of empathy and generosity. Senator Asuquo’s magnanimity is evident in his award of a 100 million Naira grant to young entrepreneurs and women in Southern Cross River State, alongside sponsoring constituents for local and international scholarships. He has provided educational support to over 1,700 individuals, including vocational training and skills acquisition programs, significantly boosting economic growth and development in his region.

Senator Ekpenyong’s legacy extends to his advocacy for youth inclusion in governance, securing employment opportunities in the Federal Civil Service and National Assembly Commission, and championing the South-South Development Commission Bill. His focus on job creation and entrepreneurial skills has empowered an emerging generation, equipping them to thrive in a dynamic world.

His impactful, selfless service and citizen-driven dedication define a life of patriotism, passion, and deliberate excellence. Senator Asuquo’s contributions are a testament to his commitment to Nigeria, Africa, and its people, particularly in the critical areas of youth development, job creation, education, and economic empowerment. His legacy continues to inspire future generations of leaders and patriots, ensuring a lasting impact on the continent’s progress.

We wholeheartedly honour Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong for his transformative contributions to Nigeria and the global community, especially his steadfast commitment to youth empowerment, educational advancement, and social justice. His consistency and resolute dedication have left an indelible mark, earning the gratitude of the nation and its youth.

We pay resounding tribute to this distinguished son of Africa, a tireless advocate for national unity, regional peace, and collaboration. As he celebrates his milestone 40th birthday, we wish Senator Asuquo a life filled with happiness, good health, and continued success. His remarkable journey is reshaping Nigeria’s and Africa’s political landscape, fostering a deeper, more inclusive democratic ethos and strengthening the foundation of a vibrant, stable polity.

Senator Asuquo remains a beacon of inspiration for future generations, his forthrightness and enduring legacy lighting the way. Our prayers and heartfelt support are with him today and always, as he continues his purpose-driven mission with the resolute spirit that defines him.

His endeavours will undoubtedly continue to inspire Nigeria, Africa, and the world, cementing his place as a patriot, distinguished ambassador, and respected statesman.

*Prince writes from Akamkpa