Aruwa’s widow refutes reported takeover of Ranchers Bees FC

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — Hajiya Umma Muhammed Ahmed Mukhtar Aruwa, widow of the late Senator Muhammed Ahmed Mukhtar Aruwa, has refuted reports suggesting that Ranchers Bees Football Club has been transferred to new ownership, stating that no such agreement has been made by the family.

Through a statement issued by her lawyer, T.Y. Danboyi of Moonlight Attorneys, she clarified that neither she nor other heirs of the late Senator have consented to any takeover of the Kaduna-based club.

She explained that the late senator’s estate — which includes Ranchers Bees FC — is currently the subject of legal proceedings at the Upper Sharia Court, Daura Road, Kaduna, and therefore remains intact under the family’s control.

Hajiya Umma said she was surprised by recent publications implying a takeover and noted concerns about public notices announcing football screening under the club’s name.

“Our client has not agreed to any transfer of ownership, and any use of the name Ranchers Bees FC without due authorisation is not recognised by the family,” the lawyer stated.

She emphasised that the Aruwa family remains the custodian of the football team and advised individuals or organisations to seek formal clarification before making use of the club’s identity.

The late Senator Aruwa, who passed away in December 2018, was a well-known Kaduna politician and football supporter credited with developing Ranchers Bees FC into a prominent club in Northern Nigeria.