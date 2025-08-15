Arteta slams calls for Odegaard’s removal as Arsenal captain

Arteta

Mikel Arteta has slammed calls for Martin Odegaard to be stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by insisting there is “no question” the Norway midfielder is the right man to lead their Premier League title challenge.

Former Arsenal skipper Tony Adams recently urged Arteta to give England midfielder Declan Rice the armband instead of Odegaard.

But the Gunners boss mounted a strong defence of Odegaard’s leadership qualities after revealing Arsenal’s players had voted for him to be retained as captain.

“My opinion is clear, and it’s not just my opinion. It’s all the staff and especially the players,” Arteta told reporters on Friday.

“I asked them to vote for the captain and I got the results yesterday. By a mile, by a big, big (margin), by 100 miles, everybody chose the same person, Martin Odegaard, which is the most clear sign that you can have.

“It’s how they feel about who has to be their captain, to defend, to improve, and win the matches that we want to win, so I think there is no question about that.”

Arsenal, who last won the English title in 2004, have finished as Premier League runners-up for the last three seasons and are without a trophy since the 2020 FA Cup.

Their inability to last the pace in the title race has led to mounting questions about Arsenal’s mental strength, with Odegaard among those in the firing line.

Arsenal title winner Adams, quoted in the Irish Independent, said: “Every now and again as a manager, you have to put someone who reflects you, who reflects the football club, that you think can actually take you to the next level.

“You’ve got someone in there who’s going to play every game all season, that’s going to encourage people to come in and lay the foundations of a title-winning team.

“Declan Rice can do that, Odegaard can’t. Come on Arteta, make him captain.”

But former Arsenal captain Arteta said he could talk about leadership “for hours” and had no doubts about Odegaard’s ability to inspire his team-mates.

“What matters the most is how these guys feel about who needs to lead them, how they feel comfortable, who is going to push them, who is going to give them support when it’s happening,” he said.

Arsenal kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Manchester United on Sunday, then host newly-promoted Leeds before a difficult stretch that will see them play champions Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Newcastle.

Arteta admits that run will provide early evidence of their potential in the title race.

“Yes, especially with the consistency that we showed in the last three years, and now the margins, we know how small they are,” he said.

“We know that the competition has increased the level with recruitment, with another year together.”

Arteta confirmed close-season signings Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi will be fit to play at Old Trafford on Sunday.

