Arsenal sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace

By Emmanuel Okogba

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Eberechi Eze on a long-term contract, marking the return of the England international to north London, where his football journey began.

The 27-year-old, who started in Arsenal’s academy before moving to Queens Park Rangers in 2016, made his name during the 2019/20 season, winning QPR’s Player of the Year before joining Crystal Palace in 2020.

Over five seasons at Selhurst Park, Eze made more than 150 appearances and scored the winning goal in the Eagles’ FA Cup triumph against Manchester City earlier this year.

The announcement was made on the club’s website.

Sporting Director Andrea Berta hailed the signing as a major coup for the Gunners. “Eberechi is a creative and explosive talent with huge technical quality – also a big-game player, with his experience at international level underlining his quality and character. We are very confident he will be an important addition as we continue to build for success,” Berta said.

Manager Mikel Arteta also welcomed the midfielder, praising both his ability and determination. “He is a powerful and exciting player who will give us a new dimension in our attacking game. His journey, mentality and ambition are exactly what we want in our team.”

Eze, who has 11 England caps and was part of the Euro 2024 squad, will wear the No. 10 shirt. He is set to join his new teammates after this weekend’s Premier League match against Leeds United, subject to regulatory approval.