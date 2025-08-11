Army kills wanted terrorist commander, 4 others, rescues victims

FILE IMAGE

By Kingsley Omonobi & Evelyn Usman

ABUJA—The Nigerian Army has killed five terrorists, including a notorious commander on its wanted list, and rescued kidnapped victims in multiple counter-terrorism and internal security operations across the country.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Apollonia Anele, disclosed on Sunday that the operations also led to the recovery of assorted arms and ammunition, underscoring the Army’s ongoing efforts to deny criminal elements freedom of action and safeguard law-abiding citizens.

On August 7, troops of 3 Battalion, deployed at Forward Operating Base Rann Kala in Balge Local Government Area of Borno State, repelled an attack by fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad (JAS).

“In the fierce exchange, three terrorists — including their top commander, Amirul Fiya (alias Abu Nazir) — were killed,” Anele said. “Blood trails at the scene indicated others escaped with gunshot wounds.”

Troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, an unexploded ordnance, two rocket-propelled grenades, and other items.In a follow-up operation on August 9, conducted jointly with the Civilian Joint Task Force and Hybrid Force, the troops discovered another terrorist’s corpse. Seized items included one QJC 88-barrel gun, an AA gun tripod, 20 rounds of 12.7 x 108mm ammunition, a backpack, and a bicycle.

In Zamfara State, on August 8, troops of 1 Brigade Combat Team 2, acting on credible intelligence, engaged terrorists along the Gusau–Kaura Namoda Road in Unguwar Sariki Musulmi, Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

The swift response forced the terrorists to abandon two kidnapped victims, who have since been reunited with their families.

Similarly, in Ebonyi State on August 9, troops of the 24 Special Engineer Regiment intervened in a communal crisis between Iyimagwu and Ekpomaka communities in Ikwo Local Government Area.

“Troops came under fire from gunmen hiding in an abandoned building,” Anele explained. “They responded decisively, neutralising one armed criminal.”

Weapons recovered from the scene included one G3 rifle, 50 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 16 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, and four hand grenades.